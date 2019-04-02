Shaquille O'Neal: Giannis 'Better' Than I Was Because He Can 'Showcase More'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 2, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo stretches before an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Not known for being humble, Shaquille O'Neal has showered praise on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

During Tuesday's episode of The Big Podcast, O'Neal said Antetokounmpo is "better" than he was because "he has more opportunities to showcase more" of his talents:

Shaq also discussed how he gave his Superman nickname to Antetokounmpo:

O'Neal officially bestowed the nickname on the Greek Freak in November on ESPN Radio's The Stephen A. Smith Show.

"I've never given my name up before, but I'm giving it to him. He's the new Superman," O'Neal said, via ESPN.com. "You heard it here first. I didn't hit no three-pointer either, but he's dominating and that's what I like."

Now in his sixth NBA season, Antetokounmpo could be on his way to an MVP award. The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 27.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per game for a Bucks team that owns the NBA's best record (58-20).

Even if Giannis gets beaten out for the MVP by James Harden, he can brag about being the NBA's new Superman.

