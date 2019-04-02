Malcolm Jenkins: NFL, NFLPA CBA Negotiations 'Won't Be as Simple' in 2020

With just two seasons remaining under the current collective bargaining agreement, the NFL and NFL Players Association could be in for an extended negotiation when they start talking. 

Per ESPN.com's Tim McManus, Philadelphia Eagles player representative Malcolm Jenkins thinks these CBA talks could be more complex than they were in 2011:

"That's yet to be seen. But I've got a feeling it won't be as simple as it was last time just because you have more players like myself who have been through the lockout before, saw how the NFLPA leadership handled that into where we are now, which I don't think was a bad deal but there is a lot that I feel like we want to get back as players, or get as players."

   

