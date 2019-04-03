5 Important Matchups That Will Impact the NBA Playoff Picture

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

There's just about a week remaining in NBA regular season.

The eight teams who will be playing in the Western Conference playoffs are locked in, but there’s still room for teams to move around in terms of seeding. In the Eastern Conference, the final few spots are still up for grabs.

Heading into the final stretch of the season, here are five matchups that will have an impact on the playoff picture.

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

Friday, April 5: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

What’s at stake: Home-court advantage in the first round

The Celtics and Pacers are basically locked into the fourth and fifth spots in the Eastern Conference, barring a catastrophic end to the season for the Philadelphia 76ers, who are 3.5 games ahead of both teams. With identical records as of Tuesday, the outcome of this game could have a significant impact. A win for the Pacers could catapult them past the Celtics, while a victory for the Celtics could put a bit more cushion between themselves and the Pacers in helping them secure home-court advantage in the first round.

Boston beat Indiana by just two points on March 29, in a game that saw Kyrie Irving score 30 points and Aron Baynes notch a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. The Pacers could use another strong performance from Bojan Bogdanovic, who dropped 27 points in his previous game against the Celtics.

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trailblazers

Friday, April 5: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, April 7: 9 p.m. ET on B/R Live

What’s at stake: Playoff seeding

Just two games separate the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Nuggets are currently the second seed while the Blazers are fourth. But the NBA schedule gave us a gift for April; in the span of three nights, these two teams will face off twice. The first is in Denver at 10:30 p.m. on April 5 on ESPN. The second game is in Portland at 9 p.m. on April 7. Two wins for Portland could help them steal the second seed, while two wins for Denver could push them past Golden State for the West’s top spot.

The Nuggets won both previous meetings with the Blazers this season, but by three points or less in each contest. Star guard Damian Lillard is on a roll lately for Portland. He is averaging 26.5 points, 8.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per-game over his last 10 contests. On the other side, Jamal Murray is posting per-game averages of 21.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds his last four games.

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets at Detroit Pistons

Sunday, April 7: 4 p.m. ET on B/R Live

What’s at stake: The Hornets’ playoff hopes

The Hornets are on life-support. They’re currently in 10th place and were riding a four-game losing skid heading into a Wednesday night game in New Orleans. Still, they’re just four games behind the Pistons, who are currently pegged as the sixth seed in the East. Everything in-between is a big jumble. For both teams, every game is a must-win in the final stretch of the season. A slip for the Pistons could drop them to the eighth seed, or out of the playoffs. The Hornets can’s afford to stumble.

For Charlotte, the good news is that they’ve had good fortunes against Detroit this season. The Hornets have won each of the previous three meetings this year by an average margin of 7.6 points, and all-star guard Kemba Walker averaged 25.6 points in each of those wins. Walker recently dropped 47 points in a loss to the Jazz. The Pistons have lost four of their last six games, proving that without Blake Griffin — who is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury — winning is difficult.

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder

Tuesday, April 9: 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT

What’s at stake: Playoff seeding

Both of these teams are locked into the playoffs, but there’s still some wiggle room for each. A win in this game could help the Rockets climb a spot or two in the upper echelon of the West. James Harden’s side is just 3.5 games back of first place Golden State, 1.5 games back of second-place Denver, and half game ahead of Portland.

On the other end, Oklahoma City — currently pegged for the eighth seed — has the same record as seventh-place San Antonio, and are just two games back of the sixth-place Clippers. This game will also feature a battle between two MVP candidates: Harden and Paul George.

Nick Wass/Associated Press

April 10: Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

Wednesday, April 10: 8 p.m. ET on B/R Live

What’s at stake: A lot (as of now)

The Heat and the Nets are both currently positioned to take the last two playoff spots in the East, but neither have clinched a postseason berth. This is the final-regular season game for both teams and a lot could be on the line. If both teams play well down the stretch of the season, this could simply be a battle for playoff seeding. If both struggle, this could be a scrap for the final playoff spot. If Miami stumbles, this could be the final game of Dwyane Wade’s career.

Miami has won three of its last five games, while Brooklyn has taken a victory in one of its last four games. Brooklyn has been led by D’Angelo Russell, who is averaging 25.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists over his last 10 games.