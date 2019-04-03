Ideas UFC Could Take from WWE to Make a More Entertaining Product

4 of 5

It is already a cage match, so what match stipulations could the UFC institute? It's a sport after all. They can't have asinine WWE-style TLC or Inferno matches. It still has to be real and authentic.

The real key to using fight stipulations is to make sure they elevate a fight. So, what options could the UFC use?

Imagine two rivals bickering back and forth through the media. Now imagine one of them saying they would put their fight purse on the line. If both parties agree, why not use that to market the fight?

A "winner take all" contest in the middle of a fight card would create higher stakes for a mid-tier fight and make fans actually care about the action.

It's a high-risk, high-reward contest that the fighters themselves would propose between each other. The UFC would simply be playing host to their bet.

Another option would be a loser leaves town scenario. Crass? Harsh? Yes, but fighters know when their back is against the wall and they are fighting for their contract. Being released rarely comes out of the blue when you are on an extended losing streak.

Two fighters who are on 0-3 skids meet with the stakes known is captivating.

Does that make us all mean-spirited to watch that fight with their UFC career on the line? Perhaps. It would call into question our own morals, but we are still watching two individuals do harm to one another with glee. And they still have other promotions to fight for if they lose.

The stipulation would also serve to motivate fighters to put it all on the line instead of fighting reserved. A fight is at one round apiece, it all comes down to the final frame. Caution would likely be thrown to the wind leading to exciting action.

A fight that a casual fan would absolutely not care about, airing deep on the undercard, now has a story and purpose to draw eyes to the fighters. One fighter saves his UFC tenure while the other washes out. Drama is what we live for with television and sports.