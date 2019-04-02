Watch Danny Ainge Take Jab at Dwyane Wade While Giving Him Boston Garden Parquet

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade finished with 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds, one plaque, one piece of the TD Garden parquet floor and one jab from Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge during Monday's 110-105 loss.

ESPN.com noted Ainge gave the future Hall of Famer a plaque that included the piece of the 2008 floor and a photo of Wade as a retirement gift for what may be his last game in Boston.

As can be seen above, Ainge also said "I now forgive you for messing up Rondo's elbow" in reference to a play during the 2011 playoffs in which Rajon Rondo dislocated his elbow when the two players were tangled.

The ESPN report noted Rondo called Wade a dirty player after the play, although Ainge had more than just jokes while presenting the gift.

"Thank you for your amazing career and inspiration. We've all benefited from it," Ainge told Wade on Monday. "You've been a remarkable player. We've had some good battles."

Some of those battles came during the four-year stretch when LeBron James was on the Heat alongside Wade and helped lead the franchise to four straight NBA Finals appearances. Miami eliminated the Celtics in the second round in 2011 and then prevailed in an epic seven-game battle in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

Monday's game may not have been Wade's last in Boston, as the two teams could meet in the second round of the playoffs if the seeding holds. Miami is a half-game ahead of the Orlando Magic for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, while Boston is tied with the Indiana Pacers for the No. 4 seed.

