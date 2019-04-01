Lakers' LeBron James Reportedly Will Have Basketball Court on 'Space Jam 2' Set

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James might be using this offseason to film Space Jam 2, but it won't disrupt his usual offseason preparations.

According to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, the Space Jam 2 set will house a full-length basketball court for James to use for his summer training.

The four-time MVP announced during NBA All-Star Weekend in February he intended to start work on the motion picture this summer. His production company, SpringHill Entertainment, announced the film is slated for a July 16, 2021, release.

This offseason will feel somewhat unusual for James. After eight straight NBA Finals appearances and 13 consecutive playoff trips, his team will miss out on the postseason.

Between Space Jam 2, offseason workouts and potentially selling prospective free agents on the idea of signing with the Lakers, having a few extra weeks off is unlikely to ease the burden for what will be a busy summer.