WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 29April 30, 2019
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 29
With WrestleMania 35 and the Superstar Shake-up behind WWE, Monday Night Raw has set sights firmly on the future with Money in the Bank rapidly approaching.
Alexa Bliss promised to reveal the ladder match participants for the red brand in both the men's and women's matches with some of the biggest stars in the business expected to enter the contest.
After his win last week, AJ Styles was set to sign the contract for his WWE Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins. This felt like the moment this story could begin to truly develop between these babyfaces.
New and renewed stars were also set to take fresh steps forward. The newly named Robert Roode was riding a big win over Ricochet while Cesaro and Samoa Joe were looking to find their footing in unfamiliar territory after the brand switch.
After announcing she would defend her title twice in the same night, Becky Lynch was certain to have more to say to Lacey Evans, who had planted The Man with The Woman's Right last week.
These were the promises on a night with no clear stakes but serious potential heading forward toward Money in the Bank.
Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre
Bliss hyped Money in the Bank before announcing that Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin would be Raw's participants in the men's ladder match. The four traded words until The Monster Among Men challenged the heels to a tag team match.
While the heels looked dominant throughout, The Lone Wolf stole a blind tag as The Scottish Psychopath prepared for a Claymore on The One and Only. This set off McIntyre, who planted Corbin with a right hand and allowed him to take a running powerslam and a shooting star press for the loss.
Results
Strowman and Ricochet def. Corbin and McIntyre by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was overlong and dull to start, but the match that followed made up for it in the end. The four men announced for the men's ladder match make sense especially McIntyre, who is the odds-on favorite right now to win.
Ricochet should do some incredible things in the ladder match even if his inclusion in the match makes the least sense without him earning the opportunity. It will be fascinating to watch what he can do with a ladder especially against a field of heavyweights.
The Usos vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Before this match, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson talked up their fresh start on Raw in a pre-taped interview. They fought hard against The Usos, but The Good Brothers were no match in the end for the multiple-time tag team champions.
Gallows went down to a superkick and splash for the loss. Afterward, Jimmy and Jey Uso made fun of The Revival, showing a video where Dash Wilder helped shave the back of Scott Dawson. Revival promised to make The Usos pay later after they defeated the Raw tag team champions.
Results
Usos def. Gallows and Anderson by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a good match that helped remind fans that Gallows and Anderson can be an important part of the tag team division. It was weird to announce two weeks after the Superstar Shake-up that The Good Brothers switched brands, but WWE has been playing it loose with the brand swaps.
The whole segment was let down by what amounted to embarrassingly low-brow humor. There was nothing to The Usos making fun of Dawson and Wilder beyond a thinly veiling homophobic joke.
If this is what WWE has planned for pairing the two best tag teams in the company, WWE may manage to mess this all up in the end.
Miz TV Featuring Bobby Lashley; The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley
The Miz hosted Bobby Lashley on Miz TV with The All Mighty taking offense to The A-Lister saying that he had been wasting his potential. Lashley talked down about Miz and his father until The Most Must-See WWE Superstar snapped and attacked the big man.
In an impromptu match, Miz dominated Lashley until Shane McMahon arrived to make sure The A-Lister was distracted just enough to allow The All Mighty to connect with a spear for the win.
Shane O'Mac taunted Miz with the help of Lashley before pounding on the former WWE champon with right hands then locking in a triangle choke.
Backstage, Miz challenged Boy Wonder to a steel cage match at MITB which Shane accepted.
Results
Lashley def. Miz by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
Miz has really come into his own as a face, but he still could not help Lashley on the mic. In fact, his charisma just made it all the more obvious that The All Mighty should never have a microphone. If WWE does not want to use Lio Rush, Lashley needs a new manager.
These two had a fine match together, but it was all just a set up to keep building Shane vs. Miz, which surprisingly is still in the immediate focus of WWE despite The A-Lister being moved away from Shane's brand.
The Viking Raiders vs. The Lucha House Party
The Viking Raiders made a pre-taped warning to all the tag teams on Raw only to get ambushed on their way to the ring by The Lucha House Party. It was not enough to even slow Erik and Ivar, who planted Kalisto with The Viking Experience to take the win.
Afterward, Lince Dorado tried to stand up for his friend but took a bear hug into a springboard clothesline for his efforts.
Results
Viking Raiders def. Lucha House Party by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a fine showcase of the big men in quick dominant fashion even if it was unnecessary to make Lucha House Party look so completely outmatched. Kalisto, Dorado and Gran Metalik are too talented to be so thoroughly squashed.
Perhaps the trio's time will come, but it may be best for them to just work 205 Live from here on out. This was the type of loss that does not get easily forgotten.
A Moment of Bliss Announces the Women in Money in the Bank; Bliss vs. Naomi
In the second edition of A Moment of Bliss on the same night, The Goddess announced Natalya, Dana Brooke and Naomi would be in the women's ladder match alongside her. Naomi challenged Bliss to a match which the multiple-time women's champion cautiously accepted.
Bliss struggled fighting in shoes that were not made for wrestling, but she used every tactic in the book to attempt to steal a win. However, when Bliss' shoes fell off, she was distracted enough to run into the Rear View and a split-legged moonsault.
Results
Naomi def. Bliss by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
This was an odd match to put on. Bliss intentionally got into a fight where she was at a serious disadvantage, which made this entire match a mess to follow. Neither woman really got to show off.
The women's line-up for the Money in the Bank match shows off the division's lack of depth. While it is nice to see WWE giving Dana a chance, she's hardly in the top half of the women's division. It is also feels wrong that Ruby Riott will not be in that fourth spot.
The Firefly Fun House Features the Word of the Day: Sociopath
In the second edition of The Firefly Fun House, Bray Wyatt showed off his painting skills to Rambling Rabbit, creating a scene of a burning house. Abby the Witch then interrupted him before going back to sleep with Wyatt using her an example for his word of the day: sociopath.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This whole idea is as bizarre as WWE gets, but it is certainly entertaining so far, showing off some of the writers' most creative writing. This was a fascinating mix of the whimsical and the darkly comic.
While a few more weeks should be great, The Eater of Worlds is going to need to get back into the ring. It's hard to say how he will be able to translate this gimmick as an in-ring competitor. That will be the true test of the staying power of this idea.
Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans Are Done Talking
Charly Caruso interviewed Lynch on her decision to defend both her titles at Money in the Bank. She stated that she refused to stand back and just protect what she had, wanting to fight. Caruso showed a video of what what Evans did last week, and The Man called out The Lady.
The two got into a brawl with officials having to get involved to separate them. While The Irish Lass Kicker stood angrily on the apron, Evans retreated up the ramp, stopped by officials from fighting any more.
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was about the most personal and heated this rivalry has felt. Words were exchanged without either woman having to speak for too long or getting saddled with bad dialogue. The fighting spoke volumes with both women looking competitive.
A good brawl is always a great way to sell a rivalry, and it is now far easier to invest in what comes next for these two. If Evans can make the most of this spotlight with more strong segments like this, she might just prove she is worthy of a large role on Raw.
Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder vs. The Revival
Distracted by their early interactions with The Usos, The Revival looked angry and unruly in their domination of the tag team champions. This allowed Zack Ryder to sneak in a backslide and take the victory.
Results
Hawkins and Ryder def. Revival by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
These teams have had a few quality matches together, but this was just a waste of both teams with the audience and the commentators focused on the back shaving. If Dawson and Wilder weren't already thinking about leaving, they're likely considering it clearly now.
Sami Zayn Refuses to Let the WWE Universe Off the Hook
Sami Zayn talked to the WWE Universe about their psychological entitlement. He wanted to make it clear that he was enjoying holding the fans accountable too much to quit WWE. He promised to come out every week and tell everyone in attendance about the terrible people they had become.
Grade
A
Analysis
Every week, Zayn has nailed these promos to the fans, adding a fresh spin to each. His take on WWE and the fans is not entirely unique, but his angle makes him stand out from the pack of heels who primarily seem focused on just pulling out easy heat.
He has found the right balance to make the crowd hate him but also hang on his every word. It's too bad that it will likely all be for nothing when he starts wrestling again and loses, but this is the best work of his career.
Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio
Backstage, Rey Mysterio's son Dominic talked about how much he respected his father. In the ring before the match, Joe taunted the father and son by saying that Dominic was clearly embarrassed by Mysterio's terrible showing at WrestleMania.
The Master of the 619 struggled against the onslaught of the US champion, but he refused to stay down. After The Samoan Submission Specialist blocked the 619, he landed a uranage out of the corner then set up a second uranage only for the luchador to reverse into a crucifix pin for the win.
Mysterio and his son celebrated on the top of the ramp as Joe looked on in disbelief.
Results
Mysterio def. Joe by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a surprisingly sloppy showing from two veterans. They didn't quite find their stride before a result that just feels like the same story repeating itself over and over again. Joe can win in dominant fashion with his title on the line, but he always has to get rolled up the next week.
This 50-50 booking will never make Joe feel like a legitimate monster at a time when he desperately needs that spotlight. The United States Championship is not a big enough title for Joe to coast off holding it.
AJ Styles and Seth Rollins Sign the Contract for Their MITB Match
Michael Cole hosted the contract signing between Rollins and Styles. The Phenomenal One talked up what he had done on SmackDown Live and his ambitions for Monday Night Raw. The Architect responded by talking about this being his brand.
Styles questioned if Rollins without his brothers and worn down from his fight with Brock Lesnar would be able to stand up to the stamina of The Face That Runs the Place.
After the WWE universal champion refused to shake his challenger's hand, Styles attacked him, and, in the ensuing brawl, The Phenomenal One planted The Beastslayer with a Phenomenal Forearm through the announce table.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a good enough segment between two popular stars. Neither Styles and Rollins are great mic workers, but they were good enough to make this matter. Both men got in their best barbs here without going over the top.
It was odd to see the two get aggressive this early in their rivalry, but it at least added some tension to their feud. In the next two weeks hopefully, something more will be done to make this about more than two athletic wrestlers wanting the same title.