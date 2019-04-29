WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 29

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

With WrestleMania 35 and the Superstar Shake-up behind WWE, Monday Night Raw has set sights firmly on the future with Money in the Bank rapidly approaching.

Alexa Bliss promised to reveal the ladder match participants for the red brand in both the men's and women's matches with some of the biggest stars in the business expected to enter the contest.

After his win last week, AJ Styles was set to sign the contract for his WWE Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins. This felt like the moment this story could begin to truly develop between these babyfaces.

New and renewed stars were also set to take fresh steps forward. The newly named Robert Roode was riding a big win over Ricochet while Cesaro and Samoa Joe were looking to find their footing in unfamiliar territory after the brand switch.

After announcing she would defend her title twice in the same night, Becky Lynch was certain to have more to say to Lacey Evans, who had planted The Man with The Woman's Right last week.

These were the promises on a night with no clear stakes but serious potential heading forward toward Money in the Bank.