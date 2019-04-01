Freddie Kitchens on Odell Beckham Jr. Relationship: 'It's Like a Love Story'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens seems to already be getting along with recently acquired receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Kitchens said he told Beckham that he loved him after meeting.

"I did. Gave him a hug too," the coach said, per Field Yates of ESPN. "He told me he loved me. It's like a love story."

Beckham was traded to the Browns from the New York Giants in March and already seems excited about his new organization. The three-time Pro Bowler was present for the first day of offseason workouts on Monday:

This relationship is important because Beckham is an elite talent, but there is a reason the Giants traded away a player in his prime.

New York owner John Mara had problems with the receiver when he was on the roster.

"I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking," Mara said in October, per Judy Battista of NFL.com.

Comments about Eli Manning also prompted a private meeting with head coach Pat Shurmur during last season.

The coach admitted after the trade that he reached out to Beckham a few times but did not hear back, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

However, he now gets a fresh start with a new organization, apparently with a coach who really enjoys his presence.

Considering Kitchens is in his first year as a head coach, keeping his players happy will go a long way toward finding success in 2019 and possibly beyond.