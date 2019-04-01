Lakers News: LeBron James Likes 'Being Counted Out' After Missing Playoffs

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

LeBron James believes missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2004-05 season will be a source of motivation for him this offseason.

"I like being uncomfortable in the offseason," he told Joe Vardon of The Athletic. "I like being counted out. It motivates me."

But James is going to have a busy offseason, as Vardon noted:

"Production begins this summer on 'Space Jam 2,' which stars LeBron and is set for a July 2021 release. This is not James' first summer movie project; he filmed 'Trainwreck' in 2014 and the animated film 'Smallfoot' in 2017. Sources told The Athletic that a full-length basketball court would be built on the 'Space Jam 2' set for LeBron to train."

