Lakers News: LeBron James Likes 'Being Counted Out' After Missing Playoffs

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 29: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 29, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

LeBron James believes missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2004-05 season will be a source of motivation for him this offseason.

"I like being uncomfortable in the offseason," he told Joe Vardon of The Athletic. "I like being counted out. It motivates me."

But James is going to have a busy offseason, as Vardon noted:

"Production begins this summer on 'Space Jam 2,' which stars LeBron and is set for a July 2021 release. This is not James' first summer movie project; he filmed 'Trainwreck' in 2014 and the animated film 'Smallfoot' in 2017. Sources told The Athletic that a full-length basketball court would be built on the 'Space Jam 2' set for LeBron to train."

            

