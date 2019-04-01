Alex Cora on Red Sox Critics amid Pitching Woes: 'Check What Happened Last Year'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (20) talks with Minnesota Twins players before the start of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox have started the season 1-3, and the pitching staff has given up a whopping 34 runs. But manager Alex Cora isn't worried.

"Whoever is doubting us, check what happened last year," Cora told reporters Sunday. "We did the same thing."

He added: "It's easy to second-guess now what we did. Nobody second-guessed us last year. It's a program; you have to be disciplined. That's the way I see it. We played until Oct. 28. The previous year, when I got here, everybody was talking about how they were out of bullets in October against the Houston Astros."

              

