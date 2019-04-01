Alex Cora on Red Sox Critics amid Pitching Woes: 'Check What Happened Last Year'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox have started the season 1-3, and the pitching staff has given up a whopping 34 runs. But manager Alex Cora isn't worried.

"Whoever is doubting us, check what happened last year," Cora told reporters Sunday. "We did the same thing."

He added: "It's easy to second-guess now what we did. Nobody second-guessed us last year. It's a program; you have to be disciplined. That's the way I see it. We played until Oct. 28. The previous year, when I got here, everybody was talking about how they were out of bullets in October against the Houston Astros."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.