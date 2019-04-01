ESPN: Woman Accusing Porzingis of Rape Sought $68K, Requested Knicks 'Mediate'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

A woman who alleged to police that NBA player Kristaps Porzingis raped her last year sought to "'mediate in private'" a payment of $68,000 in text correspondence with Porzingis and emails with the New York Knicks.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski obtained months of emails and text communication between the parties in which the woman described what happened between her and Porzingis as an "extremely aggressive encounter." She said Porzingis signed a document pledging to pay her $68,000 for her brother's college tuition in exchange for her silence on the encounter but later reneged.

The contract allegedly signed by Porzingis includes a number of errors, including misspellings of the All-Star forward's name. Porzingis' attorney, Roland G. Riopelle, said the document is forged.

"Mr. Porzingis denies signing the alleged contract, which we believe is a forgery," Riopelle said. "When asked to produce the original contract for handwriting analysis, the complainant declined to do so."

The contract read:

"This agreement effective February 7, 2018, acknowledges the fact that an unexpected escalated sexual intercourse due to an inevitable physical attraction on the part of Kristap (sic) occurred subsequently, warrants compensation payable towards (the woman's) siblings college tuition in the amount of $68,000. ...

" ... Mr. Kristap (sic) willingly offered several compensations to (the woman) including business investments. (The woman) ultimately settled with Mr. Kristap's (sic) offer of a $68,000 check."

The NYPD is currently investigating the alleged rape, which the woman says took place Feb. 7, 2018, within hours of Porzingis tearing his ACL. Tina Moore of the New York Post reported the woman went to Porzingis' apartment, where he held her down and raped her.

In documents obtained by ESPN, the woman says she had to undergo $10,000 in cosmetic surgery to repair damage caused by Porzingis. She included pictures of hair loss and damage to her nose in emails to the Knicks.

Text message exchanges between the woman and Porzingis showed they maintained a friendly relationship after the encounter. ESPN's report says the woman sent "explicit photos" and asked for "intimate time" with Porzingis. It is unknown whether they maintained a sexual relationship after the night of the alleged rape.

The Knicks traded Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in January. The Mavericks have declined to comment on the matter because it is an ongoing investigation.

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts issued a statement Sunday saying the union "[stands] with Kristaps."