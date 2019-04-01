Bayern Munich to Face Chinese National Team in Allianz China Cup in May

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich will end the 2018-19 campaign by playing a friendly in Beijing against the Chinese national team on May 29.

The club announced the news on Twitter:

The friendly will take place at the Beijing National Stadium as part of the Allianz China Cup, 11 days after the conclusion of the Bundesliga season.

According to a club statement, it will mark Bayern's fourth visit to China, with the German side continuing to invest in the massive market.

The Bundesliga champions have already visited Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Beijing and have a football school in Qingdao, with two more to come.

The Bavarians also recently announced a partnership with the Industrial Bank of China, so the trip to Beijing likely isn't a coincidence:

Club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge commented on the future friendly:

"Allianz and FC Bayern are linked by long-standing collaboration on an international level. Our club has been active in China for many years and supports the development of football there through numerous initiatives. We very much welcome the commitment of our partner Allianz and are pleased that together, we can support the continued footballing exchange between Germany and China."

This year's UEFA Champions League final will take place on June 1 in Madrid, and once Bayern were knocked out of the tournament by Liverpool, the date for the friendly in China opened up.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern's main focus is on the Bundesliga, where they chase Borussia Dortmund by two points. The two clubs will meet on Saturday.

Before then, the Bavarians will play in the DFB Pokal quarter-finals, hosting Heidenheim on Wednesday.

Manager Niko Kovac implored his players to focus on the task at hand and not look ahead at the crucial Bundesliga clash on Saturday:

The Bundesliga campaign will end on May 18, when Bayern play host to Eintracht Frankfurt. They'll visit RB Leipzig the week prior in a tricky run of matches.