NFL Odds 2019: Browns Win Total Spikes at Sportsbook After Odell Beckham Trade

Expectations for the Cleveland Browns are officially higher than at any point since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999.

Sportsbook CG Technology released its over/under numbers for the 2019 season Sunday, listing the Browns at nine wins, per Ben Fawkes of ESPN.com.

The Browns began the 2018 season with their line at six wins and posted a 7-8-1 record, hitting the over.

