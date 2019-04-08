Masters 2019: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Darren Carroll/Getty Images

There are few events more anticipated in the golfing calendar than the opening major of the year.

The Masters brings the world's best golfers together to compete for the green jacket at Augusta National in Georgia.

There are a number of storylines to follow going into the 2019 tournament. Can Tiger Woods win his 15th major? Can Rory McIlroy finally complete the career Grand Slam? Will Dustin Johnson's chances be scuppered by another fall down the stairs?

All three of those stars are among the favourites going into the tournament, per Caesars:

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Jordan Spieth 12-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

John Rahm 16-1

Coverage of the 2019 Masters will be available on ESPN and CBS in the U.S., and on Sky Sports and the BBC in the UK.

Here is the full schedule:

Thursday, April 11, 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. BST: Live first-round coverage on ESPN and Sky Sports Golf

Friday, April 12, 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. BST: Live second-round coverage on ESPN and Sky Sports Golf

Saturday, April 13, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET/8 p.m.-12 a.m. BST: Live third-round coverage on CBS, Sky Sports Golf and BBC Two

Sunday, April 14, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET/7 p.m.-12 a.m. BST: Live final-round coverage on CBS, Sky Sports Golf and BBC Two

Live-streaming will be available via ESPN Player, Sky Go, and masters.com. Extended coverage details can be found at PGA.com.





The last four winners at Augusta have all been first-time major winners.

Jordan Spieth went wire-to-wire in 2015, Danny Willet made a back-nine surge on Sunday in 2016, Sergio Garcia beat Justin Rose in a play-off in 2017 and Patrick Reed held on to win by a shot last year.

In 2019, though, the wearer of the green jacket on Sunday evening will surely not be new to the winner's circle at a major championship.

Woods, McIlroy, Johnson, Rose and Spieth are all among the favourites and have all won majors before.

Francesco Molinari is in with a chance following his Open triumph last year, as is Brooks Koepka, a three-time major winner in the last two years.



Perhaps the leading candidate to become a first-time major winner at Augusta this year is 16-1 shot Rickie Fowler.

Arguably the best player in the field who has not won a major, Fowler knows his way around Augusta.

The 30-year-old has two top-10 finishes at the Masters—and seven more at the three other majors—including his second to Reed last year.

Fowler has had some decent results this year. He won the Waste Management Phoenix Open back in February and finished tied second at the Honda Classic a month later.

A fan favourite, the American is due a major win. Fowler will need to produce his best to prevail at the 2019 Masters, but it could well be his year if he can get to the weekend near the top of the leaderboard.