Giannis Antetokounmpo Won't Play vs. Nets with Calf Injury Diagnosed as Soreness

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets because of a sore left calf.

"I would not term it resting," Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Antetokounmpo, 24, has played like an MVP candidate in the 2018-19 season, registering 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

It's rare that a player has the dexterity and playmaking abilities to run a team's offense, the length and athleticism to dominate on the wing and the defensive acumen to protect the rim, all in one package. The Greek Freak is such a player.

He's a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, and his unique size and ability make him a force on both sides of the ball. Suffice to say, Milwaukee is a much less dangerous team when he's off the court, and if he becomes a more consistent perimeter shooter, he'll be literally unstoppable.

Luckily for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo has largely stayed on the court in his career, playing in at least 71 games in every season. In the process, he's grown into a unique force on the basketball court, giving Milwaukee a legitimate shot at winning a title.

Without him, those chances disappear.

It's worth noting the Bucks (59-20) have already clinched home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.