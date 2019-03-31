Jason Witten 'Invigorated' by Return to Cowboys After Coming out of Retirement

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Jason Witten spent just one year in retirement, serving as an analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football, and he's happy to be back in the flow of NFL life.

The Dallas Cowboys tight end told reporters:

"I'm loving it. I'm invigorated by the process of going back in there. I really feel like obviously I've got a lot of energy coming back in there. I'm excited, and I think you just get back in there. That's what I've enjoyed the most, getting with the guys, start looking at some tape and working out with Coach [Mike] Woicik and the strength staff some. There's been nothing like it. I feel like a little kid when my car pulls in. I'm looking forward to the next six, seven months."

The 36-year-old Witten is a Cowboys legend, recording 1,152 receptions for 12,448 yards and 68 touchdowns in his 15-year career. But while he enjoyed his time in the booth, allowing him to see "the league from a different point of view," being away from the Cowboys as they've continued to improve was too difficult.

"I saw the Cowboys team start to come together and a lot of stars and young stars that love the game, and when [team owner] Jerry [Jones] presented me that opportunity to come back, I was just extremely excited," he said. "I think more than anything else, it was just something that was tugging on me inside to say that maybe there's something still inside left to go out there and go after that championship."

The Cowboys will be hoping Witten can be the missing piece on offense, joining a core of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper. The Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995 and have won just four playoff games since then, though they did win the NFC East last season and took down the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round.