Video: Watch Kyrie Irving Hit Game-Winning Layup as Celtics Beat Pacers 114-112

Video: Watch Kyrie Irving Hit Game-Winning Layup as Celtics Beat Pacers 114-112March 30, 2019
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?
When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game
15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend
14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points
The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!
Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games
KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center
Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter
Barring a surprising close to the NBA season, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are going to face each other in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Kyrie Irving is ready.
The star point guard provided the late-game heroics for the Celtics in their 114-112 victory Friday night, hitting a game-winning layup with less than a second to go.
With the victory, the Celtics moved into the fourth seed in the East ahead of the Pacers, though the teams hold identical 45-31 records. Friday's result could end up being huge as the two teams battle to have home-court advantage in the opening round.
Kerr Puts NBA on Notice 💀