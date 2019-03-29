Video: Watch Kyrie Irving Hit Game-Winning Layup as Celtics Beat Pacers 114-112

Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Right Arrow Icon

Barring a surprising close to the NBA season, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are going to face each other in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Kyrie Irving is ready.

The star point guard provided the late-game heroics for the Celtics in their 114-112 victory Friday night, hitting a game-winning layup with less than a second to go.

With the victory, the Celtics moved into the fourth seed in the East ahead of the Pacers, though the teams hold identical 45-31 records. Friday's result could end up being huge as the two teams battle to have home-court advantage in the opening round.