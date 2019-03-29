Video: Watch Kyrie Irving Hit Game-Winning Layup as Celtics Beat Pacers 114-112

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2019

Barring a surprising close to the NBA season, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are going to face each other in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Kyrie Irving is ready.

The star point guard provided the late-game heroics for the Celtics in their 114-112 victory Friday night, hitting a game-winning layup with less than a second to go.

With the victory, the Celtics moved into the fourth seed in the East ahead of the Pacers, though the teams hold identical 45-31 records. Friday's result could end up being huge as the two teams battle to have home-court advantage in the opening round.

