Bradley Beal Has No Idea If He'd Accept Supermax Contract Extension from Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal could be eligible for a supermax extension if he makes an All-NBA team this year, but he said he has "no idea" if he would accept one if offered, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

The 25-year-old has two more years and about $56 million remaining on his current deal, but a new extension could add $194 million over four years beginning with the 2021-22 season.

