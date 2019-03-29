Bradley Beal Has No Idea If He'd Accept Supermax Contract Extension from Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after he made a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Washington. The Wizards won 135-128. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal could be eligible for a supermax extension if he makes an All-NBA team this year, but he said he has "no idea" if he would accept one if offered, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

The 25-year-old has two more years and about $56 million remaining on his current deal, but a new extension could add $194 million over four years beginning with the 2021-22 season.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

