United Airlines Offers to Withdraw from $69M Deal to Change LA Coliseum's Name

FILE - This Jan. 13, 2016 file photo shows the peristyle of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The University of Southern California's sale of naming rights for Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is being criticized as dishonoring the historic stadium's dedication as a memorial to soldiers who fought and died in World War I. USC announced last year that the stadium will be renamed United Airlines Memorial Coliseum as part of a $270 million renovation of the facility, which opened in 1923. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
United Airlines has reportedly offered to step away from a $69 million agreement to rename the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum into the United Airlines Memorial Coliseum "following criticism that adding a corporate name is disrespectful to the facility's history of honoring troops who fought and died in World War I," according to John Antczak of the Associated Press. 

"If USC is not in a position to honor the terms of the agreement, including in particular the name change, United would be amenable to abiding by the wishes of the community, stepping away from this partnership with USC, and mutually terminating the agreement," the airline's president, Janet Lamkin, reportedly wrote in a letter USC official Todd Dickey.

USC holds the naming rights for the stadium.

            

