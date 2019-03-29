United Airlines Offers to Withdraw from $69M Deal to Change LA Coliseum's Name

Nick Ut/Associated Press

United Airlines has reportedly offered to step away from a $69 million agreement to rename the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum into the United Airlines Memorial Coliseum "following criticism that adding a corporate name is disrespectful to the facility's history of honoring troops who fought and died in World War I," according to John Antczak of the Associated Press.

"If USC is not in a position to honor the terms of the agreement, including in particular the name change, United would be amenable to abiding by the wishes of the community, stepping away from this partnership with USC, and mutually terminating the agreement," the airline's president, Janet Lamkin, reportedly wrote in a letter USC official Todd Dickey.

USC holds the naming rights for the stadium.

