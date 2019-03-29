Report: Jordan Bell Suspended for Charging Candle to Mike Brown's Room in Prank

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors would probably love it if they caught Jordan Bell burning the midnight oil.

Just not quite in this fashion.

Twitter user @MGRADS got the scoop on Bell's one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, which reportedly involved him buying a candle and charging it to assistant coach Mike Brown's room:

The thread notes that purchasing small items and charging them to a person's hotel is a part of Warriors locker room tradition. Bell was allegedly the victim of multiple tongue-in-cheek purchases, which were usually small items, during his rookie season.

Brown was reportedly not aware of the practice and believed Bell had been buying things on his tab regularly.

"One of the All Stars on the team tried to tell Mike Brown it was just a joke & they'd pay for it but the team didn't think it was funny, so that's why," the thread said.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke to a team source who described the thread as "pretty accurate." Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area added more context, saying Bell charged two items worth $60 to Brown's room.

"I made an error of judgment and I thought I was doing something funny, and it wasn't. But I apologized to the individuals involved and I hope to continue to move forward from this mistake," Bell told Murdock.

"I think everybody knows it was something I thought would be funny, as a joke that turned out not to be the way someone else took it, as a joke. So I have to be respectful of people's space and even though I think something's funny, it might not be funny to them. Just to chill out."

One might say the Warriors were at their wick's end with the pranks and decided to make an example of Bell before their playoff push.