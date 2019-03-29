Former Patriots RB, Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Bellino Dies at Age 81

Harry Harris/Associated Press

Joe Bellino, who won the 1960 Heisman Trophy at Navy before embarking on a three-year AFL career with the Boston Patriots, died Thursday. He was 81.

The Patriots announced the news Friday.

Bellino was born and raised in Winchester, Massachusetts.

He was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1977 for his standout career with the Midshipmen, which was capped by winning the Heisman Trophy as a senior.

In 1961, he was selected in the 17th round of the NFL draft by the Washington Redskins and the 19th round of the AFL draft by the Patriots.

Although he opted to join his home-state team, he didn't make his debut for the Pats until 1965 after he completed his initial commitment to the Navy.

Bellino compiled 215 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown across 35 games with Boston. He also served as a special teams ace, including his role as the team's chief kick and punt returner.

The Patriots noted he was also inducted into the Winchester Sports Foundation Hall of Fame in 1991.