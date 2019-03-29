Former Patriots RB, Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Bellino Dies at Age 81

Former Patriots RB, Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Bellino Dies at Age 81March 29, 2019
Joe Bellino, who won the 1960 Heisman Trophy at Navy before embarking on a three-year AFL career with the Boston Patriots, died Thursday. He was 81.
The Patriots announced the news Friday.
The Heisman Trophy @HeismanTrophy
The Heisman Trophy Trust mourns the loss of 1960 Heisman Winner, @NavyFB legend, Joe Bellino https://t.co/Hx9JAqOjgs https://t.co/WyRUqlQu7P
Bellino was born and raised in Winchester, Massachusetts.
He was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1977 for his standout career with the Midshipmen, which was capped by winning the Heisman Trophy as a senior.
Mike Lynch @LynchieWCVB
Sad to report that Winchester's Joe Bellino has passed away at the age of 81. Joe Bellino won THE HEISMAN TROPHY in 1960 while playing for Navy. https://t.co/2whwdmK6yX
In 1961, he was selected in the 17th round of the NFL draft by the Washington Redskins and the 19th round of the AFL draft by the Patriots.
Although he opted to join his home-state team, he didn't make his debut for the Pats until 1965 after he completed his initial commitment to the Navy.
Chris Mortensen @mortreport
My Mom & Dad once got me a full football uniform for Christmas (1959 or ‘60) with a navy blue and gold jersey that Mom sewed Joe Bellino’s number 27 on it. I played street football in it. Slept in it. They forgot to include his athletic skills but it was treasure. https://t.co/CYk3mvpoWN
Bellino compiled 215 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown across 35 games with Boston. He also served as a special teams ace, including his role as the team's chief kick and punt returner.
The Patriots noted he was also inducted into the Winchester Sports Foundation Hall of Fame in 1991.
