Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: NFL Should Name New Pass Interference Rule After Me

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman has taken full ownership of his controversial uncalled pass interference on then-New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis in last season's NFC Championship Game.

Now, the 27-year-old wants the NFL to give him literal ownership via the name of the league's recently changed rule that will allow coaches to challenge pass interference calls and non-calls.

"I really think that. ... It should be the Nickell Robey-Coleman rule," he told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday. "The NRC rule."

Robey-Coleman added it could actually allow him and his fellow defensive backs to play even more aggressively.

"It could be good, but it could be bad at the same time," he said.

The Saints sure would have liked replay on Robey-Coleman's premature hit that, at the very least, played a part in the Rams victory and advancement to Super Bowl LIII, where they lost to the New England Patriots.

Prior to his radio appearance, Robey-Coleman tweeted a GIF of Heath Ledger as Joker from The Dark Knight, typing with it, "Change the Game" in a presumed response to the rule change.