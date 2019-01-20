Nickell Robey-Coleman Admits to Hitting Tommylee Lewis on Controversial No-Call

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Even Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman admits he should have been called for pass interference in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

"Yes, I got there too early," he said after the game, per Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated. "I was beat, and I was trying to save the touchdown."

Robey-Coleman hit Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis on a third-down pass play and likely should have been called for pass interference, but the officials kept the flag in their pocket and ruled it a no-call.

Fox Sports showed the cornerback making contact before the ball reached the receiver:

The Saints were held to a field goal on the drive, allowing the Rams to come back and earn a 26-23 win in the NFC Championship Game.

With a pass interference call, the Saints would have had 1st-and-goal from inside the 10. This could have allowed them to either score a touchdown or at least run out more of the clock, making it more difficult for the Rams to force overtime.

However, Greg Zuerlein kicked a game-tying field goal on the next drive and a game-winning field goal in overtime.

Not only will Saints fans and players be discussing the apparent missed call for quite some time, but head coach Sean Payton was also upset about the play after the game.

"Just getting off the phone with the league office. They blew the call," Payton said after the game, per Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune. "... I don't know if there was ever a more obvious pass interference call."

With Robey-Coleman even admitting it was a penalty, it's not a good look for the NFL or the officials.