NBA Free Agents 2019: Predictions for Players Who Will Command Most Interest

The best NBA teams are always planning ahead.

While that's perhaps most easily seen in the Association's annual race to the bottom, better known as tanking, it's also abundantly clear on any carefully balanced budget sheet.

Clubs don't magically appear in free-agency sweepstakes; they ensure they have the funds—and, ideally, the recruiters—needed to land a big fish. While a clean cap picture guarantees nothing on its own, it at least opens up the possibility of snagging a star.

With the importance of forward-thinking in mind, let's peer into our crystal ball to find the likely landing spots of this summer's most coveted free agents.

Kevin Durant Bolts for the Big Apple

If it feels like you've been hearing about Kevin Durant's free agency forever, there are a couple of reasons for that.

For starters, you have—and he's heard more.

But considering he's already established as an all-time great—his career scoring average is fifth-highest in NBA history—the hyperfocus on his decision is justified.

Plus, whether it's his dust-up with Draymond Green, short fuse with the media or the Golden State Warriors potentially posting their first sub-.700 winning percentage under Steve Kerr, something seems off with the reigning superpower. And while there's still enough talent to make another title run, it's hard not to recognize the threat of this nucleus fracturing, particularly in light of Durant's impending free agency.

"There are members of the organization concerned that Durant's behavior is a sign that he's already got one foot out the door," Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported.

While it probably wouldn't be the best basketball move to abandon the Dubs for the New York Knicks, winning in Gotham would give Durant's legacy a boost he's not going to get in Golden State. Plus, Durant's business partner and manager, Rich Kleiman, is a native New Yorker, and they recently relocated their company headquarters to new digs in NYC.

And let's not forget, the Knicks could look dramatically different this summer. They not only have a 14.0 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the draft—sure to be spent on Zion Williamson, either as an elite prospect or perhaps an Anthony Davis trade chip—they also have the flexibility to ink two max-contract players this summer.

Kawhi Leonard Stays North of the Border

You know that old adage about the relationship between great risk and great reward? The Toronto Raptors may soon be the latest living proof of it.

There were zero guarantees that last summer's blockbuster acquisition of Kawhi Leonard would work out in their favor. In fact, considering Leonard was coming off an injury-riddled season and arrived at the expense of franchise favorite DeMar DeRozan, there were maybe more reasons to believe it might blow up in the dinosaurs' faces.

Fast-forward to now, though, and Toronto seems to have aced the exchange.

Leonard is playing at an MVP level (27.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game), the Raptors look as fierce as any club in the East, and it sounds like their chances of retaining their new star in free agency are climbing.

"Behind the scenes, many Toronto Raptors officials have become increasingly confident in the team's chances of re-signing Kawhi Leonard this summer," TSN's Josh Lewenberg reported.

Nothing is set in stone until the ink dries on a new deal, of course, and there are bound to be some uncomfortable moments for Raptors fans.

Leonard is a native of Riverside, California, and both Los Angeles-based teams will enter the offseason with significant cap space. Still, he could easily decide the best option for his future is to continue competing for the Eastern Conference crown with Toronto.

Kyrie Irving Joins KD, Knicks

It all seemed so simple back in October, didn't it? Before starting his second season with the Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving told Shamrocks fans to prepare for many more together.

"If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here," he told them during an October event at TD Garden.

But the certainty of that statement has been questioned on multiple occasions. And the six-time All-Star has only fanned the flames of that speculation since.

"At the end of the day, I'm going to do what's best for me and my career," Irving told reporters in February. "I don't owe anyone s--t."

It would be one thing if Boston was steamrolling through the East as most expected. Instead, the inconsistency-plagued club is struggling to secure even a top-four seed.

That might lead Irving to start looking elsewhere, especially if the Knicks can also attract Durant, whom Irving called "one of my best friends." This is all speculation, of course, but there are enough breadcrumbs lying around to think the 'Bockers could emerge as this summer's biggest winner.