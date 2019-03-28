Tim Hardaway Jr Likely to Have Rod Surgically Inserted into Leg to Repair Injury

Bart Young/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will undergo surgery to repair the stress reaction in his leg, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

The surgery would include getting a rod inserted in his leg to stabilize the injury.

While the injury ended his 2018-19 season, he is expected to be healthy for training camp ahead of next season.

The 27-year-old came to Dallas as part of the seven-player deal with the New York Knicks that also netted Kristaps Porzingis. Although he was overlooked a bit in that trade, he became a positive contributor for the Mavs over the past couple of months.

In 19 appearances with his new team, he averaged 15.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

This was after averaging 19.1 points per game for the Knicks as one of the few legitimate offensive weapons on the roster.

With at least one more year under team control and an $19.0 million player option in 2020-21, it seems as though he will be a part of the Dallas rotation for some time.

The only question mark is if he can stay healthy, as this will be the third time in four years he missed more than 15 games due to injury. Hopefully the latest surgery will get him on track and help him stay on the court.