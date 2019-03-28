Lakers News: Josh Hart Undergoes Knee Surgery; Out for 12 Weeks with Injury

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday that shooting guard Josh Hart will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 NBA season after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

Hart, who had missed the last four games with right knee tendinitis, is expected to make a complete recovery in about three months.

In January, the 24-year-old Maryland native said his problems with knee tendinitis date back to his collegiate career with the Villanova Wildcats, but he believed this season's issues could be traced to not taking enough time off last offseason.

"I think it was just everything this summer," Hart told reporters. "Didn't really take too much time off this summer—did summer league and I took like a week off and I was right back in the gym—so I didn't really let my body rest too much during the summer when you're supposed to let your body rest."

The 2017 first-round pick failed to take a step forward offensively in his second NBA season. He averaged 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 67 appearances (22 starts). He shot just 40.7 percent from the field, including 33.6 percent from three-point range.

Hart ranked 64th out of 81 qualified shooting guards in player efficiency rating, but ESPN's Real Plus-Minus rated him a more favorable 21st thanks to his defensive contributions.

He'll join point guard Lonzo Ball and small forward Brandon Ingram on the sideline for the Lakers' final seven games of an injury-plagued regular season.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson and Alex Caruso could all see more playing time because of Hart's absence.