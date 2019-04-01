College Football Players Turning Heads During 2019 Spring Practice

0 of 8

Credit: 247Sports

While the opening week of the 2019 college football season is still months away, spring always provides a bit of excitement as players begin to stand out on the practice field.

Visions of a new starting quarterback, a breakout freshman or an emerging veteran dance in the heads of fans everywhere. Dozens of those dreams take place during offseason workouts.

For a brief moment, we're letting imaginations run wild.

Highlighted by a couple of 5-star prospects from the 2019 recruiting class, this list features eight players having a great spring.