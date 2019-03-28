Patrick Chung Sued for Defamation by Fired Rams Employee Who Called Him a B---h

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was listed in a defamation lawsuit filed by former Los Angeles Rams employee Matthew Hogan, who alleges actions by Matthew Weymouth, the operator of Chung's social media pages, led him to get fired from his NFL job.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports reported Hogan said he jokingly called Chung a "b---h" after the defensive back suffered an injury in Super Bowl LII between the Rams and Patriots. But Weymouth proceeded to post the screenshots on Chung's Instagram and Facebook accounts, making it appear the message was sent directly to the Patriots player.

Hogan, who said in the suit he was "forced from his job," is seeking $1.75 million in damages from Chung, Weymouth and other defendants, per TMZ.

A caption on one of the screenshots read: "This is disrespectful of you. I would never wish or say anything like this to anyone after they just broke their arm. You should be ashamed, bro." It's unclear whether Chung or Weymouth wrote the message.

Hogan added he's been unable to find a new job since the incident, per TMZ.

Chung, who required surgery on his shoulder and a broken arm, explained after the Pats' 13-3 victory over the Rams why he returned to the sideline after getting injured.

"I gotta support my teammates," Chung told reporters. "Can't do that from the locker room."

He added: "If I can walk, I can walk. I didn't hurt my leg or anything."

Chung, a second-round pick of the Patriots in the 2009 draft, is in his second stint with the franchise. He spent the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to New England the next year. He's won three championships during his time with the Pats.