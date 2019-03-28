NFL Rumors: Anonymous Exec Says Antonio Brown Forcing His Trade Is 'Dangerous'March 28, 2019
Some executives around the NFL are worried that Antonio Brown's forcing a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers will set a "dangerous" precedent other stars might try to follow.
"It's a problem. Other star players see this and might want to do the same," an executive told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "I know the Steelers had a difficult situation and needed to get rid of him. But they had other options."
The Steelers traded Brown with three years remaining on his contract and incurred a $21.1 million cap hit, the highest dead-cap number for a player in NFL history.
Brown demanded a trade in part because he had no guaranteed money remaining on his deal, and the Steelers historically do not renegotiate before the final year of a player's contract.
