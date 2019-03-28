Carlo Ancelotti: 'Big Names Will All Stay' Amid Kalidou Koulibaly, Allan Rumours

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Napoli duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Allan are both unlikely to depart the Italian club this summer after manager Carlo Ancelotti said "the big names will all stay."

Per Football Italia, both players have been linked with major European clubs like Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain recently, while Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has previously said "the time will come" when Koulibaly has to be sold.

However, Ancelotti, who was appointed Partenopei boss last May as Maurizio Sarri's successor, has made it clear it will not be this summer, per La Repubblica (h/t Football Italia):

"I've married into the club's project and I share their vision. They're a top club in Italy and a leading light in Europe, but at the same time, they can't pay €10 million to a player. De Laurentiis always keeps the books balanced and I won't ask him to break the bank. There are other ways to win: we can prove it.

"De Laurentiis would like me here for life, but I can only give him psychophysical guarantees for a maximum of eight years. Time passes and I don't see myself turning senile in the dugout. Koulibaly won't leave and the big names will all stay because Napoli aren't forced to sell."

Napoli look well set to finish second in Serie A for the third time in four seasons in 2018-19.

They have not, however, launched any kind of title challenge this term and sit 15 points back from leaders Juventus.

Napoli did manage to get past Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League last 16 despite a 3-1 loss in the second leg, and they now face Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

A player of Koulibaly's calibre, though, arguably deserves to be at a club that is fighting for league titles and in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League, rather than the Europa League.

The 27-year-old is widely considered one of the top centre-backs in Europe, and he also boasts a terrific range of passing:

He would improve a number of top clubs, including Manchester United, who are lacking quality in defence.

The Red Devils have earmarked the Senegal international as their "preferred choice at centre-back" after appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager on a permanent basis, per James Robson in the Evening Standard.

United have the financial clout to lodge a significant bid, and if they are genuinely interested in signing Koulibaly, Ancelotti's claim that none of his big stars will leave this summer could be severely tested.