Napoli Owner: Kalidou Koulibaly Will Eventually Be Sold for 'Indecent' Offer

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has said the time will come when Kalidou Koulibaly will be sold for an "indecent" offer, but he ruled out a departure in January.

De Laurentiis spoke to Corriere del Mezzogiorno (h/t Football Italia) about his star defender and said the 27-year-old will be moved at some point if massive offers keep coming in:

"We won't sell Koulibaly in January.

"But the time will come where we can't refuse other indecent offers. We always invest, but with criteria.

"In Italy, there are two or three clubs with balanced books, and I'm the only one who doesn't have any bank debt."

Per sportswriter David Amoyal, he also confirmed the rumours a club made a £95 million offer for Koulibaly:

Koulibaly has been with the Partenopei since 2014 and established himself as one of the world's most complete defenders in the seasons following his move from Belgian side Genk.

Known as something of an error-prone liability at times in Belgium, he cleaned up his technique and greatly improved his vision.

He also has all of the physical tools to dominate opposing players and is one of Serie A's most productive passers:

De Laurentiis is known for being one of the toughest negotiators in the transfer market, which complicates a transfer for any interested club.

The owner has been talking up the value of Koulibaly throughout the season, and he told Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Football Italia) in October he turned down a €100 million (£90 million) offer.

He also tied the defender down to a new contract earlier this season, increasing his leverage in potential talks.

But a transfer could be on the horizon due to Koulibaly's age. While Napoli have been consistently successful in Italy the last few seasons, they need to periodically sell some of their top stars to keep their finances in order and have parted with the likes of Jorginho and Gonzalo Higuain in recent years.

While Koulibaly is still in his prime at the age of 27, his value will start to decrease as he gets older, so if De Laurentiis wants to cash in on an “indecent” offer, he will have to do so soon.