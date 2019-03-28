Everything You Need to Know for ONE Championship: A New Era

2 of 6

Angela Lee

There is no more important fighter to watch on the card. Lee will take up a slot in the co-main event and vie for the strawweight title against Xiong Jingnan.

Why is she the can't-miss fighter? It's not because she is the face of ONE Championship even though she is. It's because she is an exciting fighter who is going after history. She already holds the atomweight crown, and this would allow her to become a double-champ at just 22 years of age.

As ONE makes a bid to make noise with this stacked event, Lee is the linchpin to it all as their top homegrown talent.

Aung La N Sang

Unfamiliar with N Sang? He is not only the middleweight champion of ONE—a title he will defend at A New Era—but he is also the ONE light heavyweight champion.

N Sang is 9-1 in his last 10 bouts, and he avenged his lone loss to Vitaly Bigdash six months after it occurred in 2017. As one of the few double-champions and one of the only champions who actively defends both belts, N Sang is worthy of your attention as part of the big four-title-fight event.

Demetrious Johnson

"Mighty Mouse" was last seen dropping a contentious decision to now-UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo. Now, Johnson finds himself fighting at 135-pounds in ONE Championship. Johnson could still very well be the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet, and this is the first step in proving that he is just that. He is the prohibitive favorite in the Flyweight Grand Prix, but fighting at a higher weight class should prove interesting for the former 125-pound champ.

This could be the start of a fruitful partnership with ONE, or it could end up being a slow descent into obscurity should everything go wrong. This is all-risk, little-reward for Johnson, which should have him performing his absolute best. That is always a sight to behold.

Eddie Alvarez

Alvarez is competing in the Lightweight Grand Prix, and it will be his organizational debut. The former UFC lightweight champion is always a must-watch action fighter, and this should be a matchup where fans can see him shine. Timofey Nastyukhin is a significant drop down in competition for Alvarez, but if he looks past him toward future goals, it could get dicey.

Garry Tonon

The card is so stacked that one of the best prospects in MMA is featured on the undercard. Tonon is a submission ace with a bright future in MMA, and he will battle Anthony Engelen in the first MMA bout on the card. If Tonon looks impressive and moves his MMA record to a perfect 4-0, he may find himself in the title hunt as ONE seeks new featherweight contenders for the winner of Martin Nguyen vs. Jadamba Narantungalag (April 12).