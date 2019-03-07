ONE Championship A New Era: Previewing the Biggest and Best Fights Set for Tokyo

0 of 6

UFC 235 was a strong card and the UFC will undoubtedly have more stacked events as 2019 progresses, but ONE Championship is entering a bid for Event of the Year with its March 31 card in Tokyo.

It's as stacked as anything on the slate and could be a seminal moment for the promotion as a major player moving forward.

A New Era is so named because it is just that. After acquiring Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson, ONE will use its name value to help bolster a card with not one, not two, not three but four title fights on the bill. Its seven-fight main card will mark a night that cannot be missed for fight fans.

If fans were waiting for a possible competitor to the UFC, here is where you need to check in. ONE Championship is making its case to be seen as an elite organization.

Want a spoiler as to how amazing A New Era is? This event is so stacked with talent, grappling ace and top prospect Garry Tonon is stuck in the middle of the prelims and we can't even get to it with this preview. It's a remarkable event.

How does the card shake out? Well, let's break down the can't-miss action of ONE Championship: A New Era.

Main Card

Lightweight Championship: Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki

Strawweight Championship: Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee

Middleweight Championship: Aung La N Sang vs. Ken Hasegawa

Bantamweight Championship: Kevin Belingon vs. Bibiano Fernandes

Flyweight Grand-Prix: Demetrious Johnson vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

Demetrious Johnson vs. Yuya Wakamatsu Lightweight Grand-Prix: Eddie Alvarez vs. Timofey Nastyukhin

Eddie Alvarez vs. Timofey Nastyukhin Kickboxing: Yodsanklai Fairtex vs. Andy Souwer

Preliminary Card