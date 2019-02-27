The Most Exciting Fighters to Watch on the ONE Championship Roster

0 of 10

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

ONE Championship has an underrated roster of fighters who bring the fight each time out, but many MMA fans are unaware of the talent within the depths of the ONE talent pool. Let's change that.

ONE also has a strong core of young fighters who have been fighting and developing their skills in the promotion. It is something that is set to pay off as they grow into some of the best fighters in the world. A few of those mixed martial artists make an appearance on this list.

For the purpose of this list, all current champions were excluded as well as recent additions from the UFC such as Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez. It would be almost cheating to include former UFC champs as the most exciting fighters to watch.

So, with that selection of fighters put aside who are the exceptional athletes you need to be watching as the year moves along? The answer to that question is just a moment away.

Here are the exhilarating ONE Championship fighters that will keep you entertained each time they step foot inside the ONE Championship cage.