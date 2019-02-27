The Most Exciting Fighters to Watch on the ONE Championship RosterFebruary 27, 2019
The Most Exciting Fighters to Watch on the ONE Championship Roster
ONE Championship has an underrated roster of fighters who bring the fight each time out, but many MMA fans are unaware of the talent within the depths of the ONE talent pool. Let's change that.
ONE also has a strong core of young fighters who have been fighting and developing their skills in the promotion. It is something that is set to pay off as they grow into some of the best fighters in the world. A few of those mixed martial artists make an appearance on this list.
For the purpose of this list, all current champions were excluded as well as recent additions from the UFC such as Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez. It would be almost cheating to include former UFC champs as the most exciting fighters to watch.
So, with that selection of fighters put aside who are the exceptional athletes you need to be watching as the year moves along? The answer to that question is just a moment away.
Here are the exhilarating ONE Championship fighters that will keep you entertained each time they step foot inside the ONE Championship cage.
Hayato Suzuki
Overall Record: 20-1-2
ONE Championship Record: 4-1
Are you a fan of submissions? Well, you should tune in to Hayato Suzuki the next time he fights at a ONE Championship event.
Of his four ONE victories, all four come by way of rear-naked choke. Three in the first round.
Suzuki's only loss came in November of 2017. Since then, Suzuki has run off three-straight wins. The streak put him in a position to challenge for the ONE strawweight title, but an injury forced him off the card. Yosuke Saruta took his spot and unended champion Joshua Pacio. Those two will rematch later in 2019.
When Suzuki returns, he should be in a position to claim that title shot. If not, he's still at the top of the division and close to earning a title shot with his run of submission stylings.
Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev
Overall Record: 7-1
ONE Championship Record: 6-1
Four of Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev's ONE victories have come by way of violent strikes. And the other two? Submissions. He has never been to the scorecards. That tells you a little something about the 24-year-old sensation.
Only one of his wins went past the first round.
His only loss was a DQ due to an illegal kick. He has yet to taste true defeat.
While he was born in Dagestan, you won't get the dominant grinding you get with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Arslanaliev now resides in Turkey and is representing the nation well with his work in ONE. 2019 is shaping up to be a big year for Arslanaliev.
Arslanaliev has already advanced to the semi-finals of the lightweight grand prix where he will meet Ariel Sexton.
Arslanaliev has to be firmly supplanted in the lightweight title mix after his astonishing work in the cage. Youth and vigor is helping to bolster ONE's ranks and make them a destination for fight fans looking for talent just like Arslanaliev.
Danny Kingad
Overall Record: 11-1
ONE Championship Record: 7-1
Unlike our previous entries, Danny Kingad hasn't wowed ONE audiences with a wave of finishes. He hasn't finished an opponent since 2016. However, Kingad brings in some of the best work in the flyweight division.
Kingad lost his bid at the flyweight crown but has rebounded nicely with four-straight wins. Now Kingad stands as the favorite in his half of the ONE Championship flyweight grand prix bracket. If he manages to make the finals, a potential date with Demetrious Johnson awaits. It would be the biggest test of his skills and his biggest opportunity to date.
Securing the ONE flyweight grand prix title would instantly put Kingad among the best in the world. 2019 can be his true coming out party.
It'll be a tough ask, but it's the chance to legitimize himself and the organization. Kingad is certainly a fighter to watch in the new year.
Tiffany Teo
Overall Record: 8-1
ONE Championship Record: 5-1
While Tiffany Teo may have failed in her attempt to become the ONE flyweight championship, Teo remains one of the best women in the company.
Teo got right back in the cage and right back in the win column by defeating fellow contender Michelle Nicolini.
"No Chill" does her best work on the mat. She has two submission finishes under the ONE banner, but can also secure position and dole out punishment with ground and pound if need be. At just 29, Teo has time to continue to develop her skills to end up a champion.
Teo's talents are helping to build a credible roster of talented women in ONE. It is no longer just the UFC harboring the top talent. ONE is building something great, and Teo is just one example of their ability to scout and foster talent.
Christian Lee
Overall Record: 11-3
ONE Championship Record: 11-3
He is just 20-years-old and already has 20 fights to his credit. More impressive is his 11-3 record. After a 2016 loss to Martin Nguyen, Christian Lee reeled off four straight wins to get his rematch. This time it was for the featherweight title.
Nguyen would pick up the win again, but undeterred Lee got right back to work. Lee took another loss, by DQ, before getting back to his winning ways.
Lee picked up his second-straight win to kick-off 2019 with a first-round drubbing of Edward Kelly.
The talented Canadian has to be one of ONE Championship's most prized fighters. At just 20 he is coming into his own with still a high ceiling he can meet should his talents continue to develop. There is the potential for Lee to grow into being one of the faces of the company.
With 11 spectacular finishes, Lee is a can't miss fighter.
Reece McLaren
Overall Record: 12-5
ONE Championship Record: 5-2
Reece McLaren is one of the best non-champions in ONE. His only two career losses have come against the elites of his division. His attempt at nabbing gold, against then-champion Bibiano Fernandes, showed his talents as he was just barely edged out by the former champion.
He dropped his next outing, against Kevin Belingon, in just 62 seconds. The 20-something standout could have easily folded after those losses to top competition. Instead, McLaren was able to address holes in his game and return to form.
Since the loss to Belingon, McLaren has knocked off three opponents and finished two via submission.
Kairat Akhmetov awaits McLaren in the flyweight grand prix's opening round on March 31. McLaren could be a sleeper pick in the tournament given his past performances. The Australian flyweight is helping to make 135-pounds the signature division of ONE.
Lowen Tynanes
Overall Record: 10-0
ONE Championship Record: 6-0
28-year-old Lowen Tynanes has flown under-the-radar of a lot of MMA fans, but expect that to change in 2019.
Tynanes has a strong ground game, four career submissions, and developing stand-up skills. It has helped him stay undefeated.
Tynanes' chance to make a statement will come in the semi-finals of the lightweight grand prix. He will face the winner of Eddie Alvarez vs. Timofey Nastyukhin. Alvarez will be the early favorite in the tournament. Tynanes could get an opportunity to face the former UFC and Bellator champion and enter the consciousness of a much wider MMA audience.
The upcoming year should answer the question of if Tynanes is for real. The action-fighter will be sure to gain a lot more fans as the organization grows worldwide.
Leandro Ataides
Overall Record: 11-3
ONE Championship Record: 5-3
Leandro Ataides hasn't had the same success as many others under the ONE banner, but don't let that fool you. He is an exciting fighter to watch and has the ability to make waves in the middleweight division.
After a quick 2-0 start in ONE, Ataides got a shot at the inaugural ONE middleweight crown. He lost that bid and his next two fights. It looked as if Ataides would fade away as a challenger. Instead, Ataides has rebuilt himself as a threat.
He has finished two of his last three fights including a highlight reel flying knee KO. And his true skills are on the mat a jiu-jitsu specialist.
At 32, Ataides should be entering his athletic prime which will make him even more interesting to watch. Has he flipped the switch to become a title threat again? Or is this just fool's gold? We will find out soon enough, but regardless of the end result fans can expect Ataides to throw caution to the wind in his attempt to climb the ranks.
Muin Gafurov
Overall Record: 17-2
ONE Championship Record: 3-2
After back-to-back losses in ONE back in 2016, Muin Gafurov went back to the regional circuit to regroup. After four consecutive wins, Gafurov returned against the dangerous Leandro Issa.
The result was a knockout victory in 2:24 of the first round. A triumphant return that puts Gafurov back in the hunt. All this and he is just 23.
Gafurov is another youngster getting fantastic experience as a member of the ONE roster.
The bantamweight contender also brings in a world-class sambo background. The grappling art helped Fedor Emelianenko rise to fame in PRIDE, and now Gafurov is hoping that it will bring him the same level of success in ONE. After extending his win streak to five, Gafurov is back and ready to make a run at the title.
Gafurov's underrated striking and excellent grappling will make him a force as he matures in the sport.
Garry Tonon
Overall Record: 3-0
ONE Championship Record: 3-0
If there is any fighter you could have guessed would be on this list, it was Garry Tonon.
Tonon's world-class submission skills made him a hot prospect for MMA. After signing with ONE, submission enthusiasts were waiting to see how he'd perform in the sport. He made his debut in March of 2018 and breezed through Richard Corminal with a TKO win.
He fought twice more in 2018 and won each via submission.
It should not be long before Tonon challenges for the featherweight title. His grappling is that dominant.
While he will still need to continue to develop his stand-up, he appears more than willing to exchange when necessary. Although, it may not be necessary too often. Ben Askren showed that a dominant grappler can cruise to great success in ONE and Tonon has more finishing ability with his jiu-jitsu than Askren ever did.
He is a frightening prospect with massive potential. Perhaps the most of any current ONE Championship fighter.
His grappling is a joy to watch and his MMA career will be as well.