Luke Walton: 'I Fully Expect' to Be Lakers HC for 2019-20 Season Despite Rumors

Luke Walton expressed confidence that he'll be back as the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach next season in a Wednesday interview with Bill Oram of The Athletic.

"I fully expect to be coaching this team again next year," Walton told Oram.

The 33-41 Lakers will miss the playoffs for the sixth straight campaign despite adding four-time NBA MVP LeBron James in the offseason.

Naturally, there will be changes, and Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in early March that "the prevailing assumption in league coaching circles remains that Walton will almost certainly be dismissed after the season."

