Luke Walton: 'I Fully Expect' to Be Lakers HC for 2019-20 Season Despite Rumors

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 28, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 22: Head coach Luke Walton of the Los Angeles Lakers follows the action during the basketball game against Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center on March 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Luke Walton expressed confidence that he'll be back as the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach next season in a Wednesday interview with Bill Oram of The Athletic.

"I fully expect to be coaching this team again next year," Walton told Oram.

The 33-41 Lakers will miss the playoffs for the sixth straight campaign despite adding four-time NBA MVP LeBron James in the offseason.

Naturally, there will be changes, and Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in early March that "the prevailing assumption in league coaching circles remains that Walton will almost certainly be dismissed after the season."

     

