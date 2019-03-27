Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins on Free Agency: 'Right Now, I Don't Give a S--t'March 27, 2019
Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins will be a free agent next summer but he is apparently not looking ahead.
The 28-year-old discussed his mindset when asked about his future with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
"I roll through the punches and I'm taking it day by day," Cousins said. "And when it's time to make decisions, you know, I'll make decisions. But as of right now, I don't give a s--t."
