Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins on Free Agency: 'Right Now, I Don't Give a S--t'

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins will be a free agent next summer but he is apparently not looking ahead.

The 28-year-old discussed his mindset when asked about his future with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

"I roll through the punches and I'm taking it day by day," Cousins said. "And when it's time to make decisions, you know, I'll make decisions. But as of right now, I don't give a s--t."

