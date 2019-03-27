Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins on Free Agency: 'Right Now, I Don't Give a S--t'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

Golden State Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins (0) brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins will be a free agent next summer but he is apparently not looking ahead. 

The 28-year-old discussed his mindset when asked about his future with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

"I roll through the punches and I'm taking it day by day," Cousins said. "And when it's time to make decisions, you know, I'll make decisions. But as of right now, I don't give a s--t."

   

     

