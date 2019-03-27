Former Texas RB Kyle Porter Transfers to Houston with 2 Years of Eligibility

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas running back Kyle Porter is moving closer to home as the Houston Cougars announced on Wednesday that Porter has decided to transfer to their backfield.

Porter spent his first three collegiate seasons with the Longhorns, where he appeared in 27 games, rushing for 468 yards and five touchdowns. The 5'11", 215-pound back will be immediately eligible for Houston with two years of eligibility remaining.

Porter is a native of Katy, Texas, which is just under an hour away from Houston.

Per MaxPreps, Porter was the No. 1-ranked running back in Texas—ranked third nationally—while at Katy High School.

