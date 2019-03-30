These NBA Teams Are Best Positioned to Ruin Golden State Warriors' Title Defense

5 of 7

Feel that? It's the pull to push the Celtics higher.

Boston has a plus-4.4 net rating and 3-3 record against Golden State during the Kevin Durant era. Utah is the only other team with a positive differential (plus-3.0) versus the Dubs over the past two-plus regular seasons.

Go back even further, to the start of the Warriors' dynasty, and the Celtics remain in the green. They're a plus-1.6 points per 100 possessions against Golden State since 2014-15, albeit with a 4-6 record.

Past one-off tussles don't inform the future. Utah would otherwise be more favorably placed within this pecking order. Boston just feels like a team equipped to give Golden State hell.

Kyrie Irving versus Stephen Curry is as close to a dead-even offensive matchup the Warriors can face at the point guard position. Al Horford is the rare center who won't be so easily rattled by their lineup structures. Their traditional bigs are slower than him, and Draymond Green cannot cover him without devoting full attention. It will be harder to mismatch Horford off the floor on defense.

What the Celtics lack in a conventional wing-stopper they make up for with capable variety. Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward all render the chore of tracking Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson ever so slightly less daunting.

This says nothing of Marcus Smart, who can pester nearly four positions, and whose wonky defensive splits are proof of on-off shortcomings.

He is critical to how the Celtics battle the Warriors. He has defended Curry, Durant, Green or Thompson for a total of 157 possessions across three games over the past two seasons. They are shooting a combined 38.5 percent against him (10-of-26). Golden State's offense has barely averaged 1.0 points per possession in these situations.

Every hunch feels flimsy when stacked up against the gigantic shadow cast by the Warriors. But the Celtics' case droops in the face of their path to the Finals. They will probably have to go through two of the Bucks, Sixers and Raptors to win the East and haven't exactly been a billboard for consistency this season. They are 4-12 on the road against teams above .500, and the offense is 20th in efficiency since the All-Star break.

Neither Brown nor Hayward nor Tatum is as much of a wild card as they were months ago, but for all the baby steps the Celtics have taken on an individual level, they are in want of the unity incumbent of a conference favorite.