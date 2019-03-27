Purdue Football to Rename Ross-Ade Stadium Student Gate After Tyler Trent

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Purdue student and fan Tyler Trent will be immortalized by the school with a gate at the football stadium named after him.

The Boilermakers announced Wednesday that Ross-Ade Stadium's student gate will now be known as the Tyler Trent Student Gate:

Trent became an inspirational figure around the country for his passion and dedication to Purdue sports while also battling osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

He served as an honorary captain for the Boilermakers' season opener in 2018 against Northwestern and was in attendance for their 49-20 upset victory over Ohio State on Oct. 20.

Trent died at the age of 20 on Jan. 1, more than four years after initially being diagnosed with cancer.