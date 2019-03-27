Purdue Football to Rename Ross-Ade Stadium Student Gate After Tyler Trent

Purdue Football to Rename Ross-Ade Stadium Student Gate After Tyler TrentMarch 27, 2019
Former Purdue student and fan Tyler Trent will be immortalized by the school with a gate at the football stadium named after him.
The Boilermakers announced Wednesday that Ross-Ade Stadium's student gate will now be known as the Tyler Trent Student Gate:
Purdue Football @BoilerFootball
Forever our captain. Proud to announce today that the student gate at Ross-Ade Stadium will be renamed the Tyler Trent Student Gate. #TylerStrong 💪 #BoilerUp https://t.co/A8cu2TFthn
Trent became an inspirational figure around the country for his passion and dedication to Purdue sports while also battling osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.
He served as an honorary captain for the Boilermakers' season opener in 2018 against Northwestern and was in attendance for their 49-20 upset victory over Ohio State on Oct. 20.
Trent died at the age of 20 on Jan. 1, more than four years after initially being diagnosed with cancer.
