Purdue Football to Rename Ross-Ade Stadium Student Gate After Tyler Trent

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 24: Purdue Boilermakers fan Tyler Trent is seen during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Purdue student and fan Tyler Trent will be immortalized by the school with a gate at the football stadium named after him.

The Boilermakers announced Wednesday that Ross-Ade Stadium's student gate will now be known as the Tyler Trent Student Gate:

Trent became an inspirational figure around the country for his passion and dedication to Purdue sports while also battling osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

He served as an honorary captain for the Boilermakers' season opener in 2018 against Northwestern and was in attendance for their 49-20 upset victory over Ohio State on Oct. 20. 

Trent died at the age of 20 on Jan. 1, more than four years after initially being diagnosed with cancer. 

