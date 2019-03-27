Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Giants to 'Investigate' Potential Deal for QB

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Josh Rosen #3 of the Arizona Cardinals warms-up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The New York Giants have reportedly held internal discussions to "investigate" a potential trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen if the Cards select Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft next month.

On Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported the Giants' talks about Rosen were "extremely preliminary," but they could ramp up if Murray is drafted to take over as Arizona's franchise quarterback. That would likely make Rosen, the No. 10 choice in the 2018 draft, available.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

