Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Giants to 'Investigate' Potential Deal for QB

The New York Giants have reportedly held internal discussions to "investigate" a potential trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen if the Cards select Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft next month.

On Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported the Giants' talks about Rosen were "extremely preliminary," but they could ramp up if Murray is drafted to take over as Arizona's franchise quarterback. That would likely make Rosen, the No. 10 choice in the 2018 draft, available.

