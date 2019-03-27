Clemson WR Amari Rodgers' Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL; Likely Out for Season

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers will "likely" miss the 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL in Monday's practice, according to Scott Keepfer of the Greenville News.

He tweeted his thoughts on the injury Tuesday:

Rodgers was carted off the practice field Monday and an MRI revealed that he would require surgery.

The rising junior is coming off an impressive year for the Tigers, totaling 55 catches for 575 yards and four touchdowns. Only Tee Higgins had more receptions for the squad, which won the national championship with a 15-0 record.

Rodgers was also the primary punt returner with 299 return yards and a score.

The Tennessee native was initially a 4-star recruit, considered the 16th-best receiver in his class by 247Sports.

Unfortunately, Clemson might be without a key player who likely would have been a go-to option in the slot for Trevor Lawrence.

The good news is there is still plenty of depth returning at the position, with Higgins, Justyn Ross and Derion Kendrick capable of putting up big numbers in the upcoming season.

