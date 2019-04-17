2019 Oakland Raiders Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders had quite the offseason.

There was the hiring of Mike Mayock as general manager; the trade that landed Antonio Brown; and the signings of offensive tackle Trent Brown, defensive back Lamarcus Joyner and wideout Tyrell Williams. There is also the matter of the four top-35 draft picks (Nos. 4, 24, 27 and 35) the team has yet to make.

Since Jon Gruden took over as head coach before last season, the Raiders have made a lot of changes.

Some constants remain, however. Derek Carr will almost assuredly go into the season as the starting quarterback, barring a surprise at the draft.

The Raiders are still looking up at the rest of the division, or at least the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, who were both playoff teams a year ago. And the Raiders will be looking to improve upon a disappointing prior season that saw them go just 4-12 as they continue to rebuild.

For an organization that has just one winning season in the last seven years, showing signs of improvement is key. The Raiders may not be a playoff team in 2019, but they appear to be heading in the right direction.

Below, we'll take a look at the team's 2019 schedule.

Raiders' 2019 Schedule

Week 1: Denver Broncos on Monday, Sept. 9 at 10:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 2: Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: at Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: Chicago Bears in London on Sunday, October 6 at 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: at Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: at Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: at New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: at Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: at Los Angeles Chargers on either Saturday, Dec. 21 or Sunday, Dec. 22. Time and network TBD.

Week 17: at Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Analysis

The Raiders don't have the hardest schedule in the NFL, but it's hardly a cakewalk. Four games against the Chiefs and Chargers is no joke, and in total, the team has seven games against playoff teams from a season ago.

Drawing the NFC North means getting a Minnesota Vikings team that just missed on the playoffs last year, a Chicago Bears team with one of the best defenses in football and a Green Bay Packers team that features superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The AFC South doesn't offer any gimmes, either. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts were playoff teams last year. The Tennessee Titans were a solid team. The Jacksonville Jaguars are one season removed from playing in the AFC Championship Game and got an upgrade at quarterback in Nick Foles.

There are winnable games on the schedule, obviously. The Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions aren't great teams, and while the New York Jets are a young team on the rise, they aren't playoff contenders just yet.

There are wins to be had on this schedule, in other words. Just how much the Raiders have improved will dictate if they can take advantage of that fact.

Pivotal Matchups

The Raiders were just 1-5 in the AFC West last season, and if they can't improve against their divisional rivals, it will be tough for them to make a major leap in 2019.

The Broncos are the most beatable of those opponents, with the team's most high-profile move thus far this offseason going from Case Keenum at quarterback to...Joe Flacco. Not great.

The Chargers will be a tougher opponent, for sure, though they've had a quiet offseason and don't appear hugely improved from a season ago.

Still, the Chargers came into the offseason with at least three major advantages over the Raiders: A better quarterback, a better suite of skill-position players and a better defense.

That hasn't changed. Even with Antonio Brown and Williams in Oakland now, the Chargers still boast Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. That's a dangerous group.

And as for the Chiefs, well, they still have reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. That alone makes them a major threat and the class of the AFC West going forward. If the Raiders could pick off a win from the Chiefs, however, it would be a huge moment for the rebuild.

Still, the Raiders are a better team than they were a year ago, and they need to improve on that 1-5 AFC West record this season.