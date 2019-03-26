Lakers Rumors: Rick Carlisle Interests LA as Next HC After Luke Walton

The Los Angeles Lakers are "widely expected" to relieve head coach Luke Walton of his duties after the season and are reportedly interested in bringing on Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein made it clear, however, that the Lakers likely won't have a chance at landing the 59-year-old. The Times reporter previously revealed that Carlisle, who has coached the Mavs since 2008 and led the team to the 2010-11 NBA title, received a raise and a one-year extension through the 2022-23 campaign before this season began.

      

