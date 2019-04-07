Look: IIconics Win WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WWE WrestleMania 35

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The IIconics beat Sasha Banks and Bayley, Beth Phoenix and Natalya, and Tamina and Nia Jax in a Fatal 4-Way match to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

Phoenix delivered a Glam Slam to Bayley from the middle rope that incapacitated The Huggable One, and the opportunistic IIconics saw their opening.

Peyton Royce broke up the pinfall attempt, and Kay immediately followed up by pinning Bayley to steal the victory.

Royce and Kay couldn't hide how much the win meant.

Sunday's match marked the first time the women's tag team titles were defended on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and the odds were stacked against The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, as they had to face three unique challengers.

Banks and Bayley became the first WWE women's tag team champions at Elimination Chamber in February when they beat five other teams in an Elimination Chamber match. They then successfully defended the title against Jax and Tamina at Fastlane on March 10, which set the stage for Sunday's bout.

When Jax attacked Banks and Bayley following the Fastlane match, Phoenix abandoned her commentary post and stepped in. Then, when she got into it with The Irresistible Force and Tamina the next night on Raw, Natalya ran out to aid her best friend.

Phoenix is a WWE Hall of Famer who has been retired since 2012 with the exception of taking part in the 2018 women's Royal Rumble match, but with the emergence of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, she announced she was coming out of retirement to go after the gold.

While the Jax-Tamina and Phoenix-Nattie teams were already established as potential contenders for the women's tag team titles, The IIconics also made it clear on SmackDown Live that they wanted a shot at the championships.

They cut promos for several weeks imploring Banks and Bayley to show up on the blue brand, and when they finally did, Royce and Kay immediately became threats to their title reign.

The IIconics beat The Boss 'n' Hug Connection in a non-title match when Kay illegally held Banks' arms down during a pin attempt. By virtue of that win, they were added to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at The Show of Shows to make it a Fatal 4-Way.

Despite being part of a stacked WrestleMania card, WWE put some spotlight on the new titles and gave several deserving teams and talents a chance to compete in a high-profile match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Considering most of the women in Sunday's match were part of the Battle Royal at WrestleMania last year, the women's tag title match was a huge step up and allowed everyone involved to shine.

The IIconics have been one of the most entertaining duos in the women's division since getting called up after WrestleMania last year, and they now have bragging rights on their side with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in tow.

A long-term feud with Banks and Bayley could now be in the offing, and since the tag titles can appear on any brand, it is possible the teams will take their rivalry back and forth on Raw and SmackDown Live moving forward.

