Bruce Arians on Hiring Female NFL Coaches: 'Who Gives a S--t' About Gender?

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians wants everyone to know he's going to hire the best people to be on his staff, regardless of their gender.

During the NFL's annual league meeting Tuesday, Arians was asked about his recent hiring of two female assistant coaches.

"They're good fits for what we need," he told reporters. "The fact that their gender's different—who gives a s--t? They're good coaches."

The Bucs announced last week that Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar were hired as the franchise's first full-time female coaches.

