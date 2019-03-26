Simon Mignolet Talks Liverpool Exit, Says 'I'd Like to Play'

MB Media/Getty Images

Simon Mignolet said he would like more game time but is unsure if he'll be able to leave Liverpool in search of it.

The Belgian has played just twice in all competitions this season following Alisson Becker's arrival from Roma last summer.

He told TV Limburg (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"This season, it was something quite easy to accept, but, obviously, I'd like to play. That's why I keep working every day and try to keep on going on this path.

"I don't know if an exit is possible this summer, I still have two years left on my contract. For now, I'm focused on Liverpool and Belgium games. We'll see later."

Mignolet had already spent the latter half of last season as the Reds' No. 2 behind Loris Karius. The German's disastrous display in the UEFA Champions League final, in which he gifted two goals to Real Madrid, effectively ended his Anfield career.

Liverpool turned to the transfer market rather than return to Mignolet as their first choice, however.

They briefly made Alisson the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when they splashed out £65 million on him, though he was quickly overtaken by Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga after the Blues spent £71.6 million to land him from Athletic Bilbao.

The Brazilian has enjoyed an excellent debut season for the Reds, per football writer Ashwin Raman:

In January, Mignolet made just his second outing of the season when he played against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round, having been between the sticks for Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the same stage of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool lost 2-1 at Wolves through goals from Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz and Goal's Jack Sear felt Alisson's presence could have made a decisive difference:

As long as Alisson is fit and avoids suspension, it's difficult to imagine Mignolet getting any significant game time at Anfield in the coming years.

At 31, he still has plenty of time left in his career, and it's understandable he's not keen to spend most of it on the bench.

With almost 250 Premier League appearances under his belt, he's an experienced No. 2, but the Reds may have to let him leave if he wishes to do so this summer.