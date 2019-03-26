Raiders News: Ex-Steelers, Jaguars QB Landry Jones Agrees to Contract

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders announced Tuesday the signing of free-agent quarterback Landry Jones, who will fight for a backup spot behind Derek Carr.

The Raiders currently have four quarterbacks on the roster—Carr, Jones, Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

