Larry Fitzgerald: Odell Beckham Jr. to Browns Trade 'Can Be Great' for WR

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Larry Fitzgerald believes a change of scenery could work out well for new Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals star discussed the blockbuster trade while at the NFL's annual meetings this week in Phoenix, via Cleveland.com:

"I don't think I saw it coming. You heard the rumors swirling, but a player that's that talented, I mean, he's one of the best the game has seen what he's done thus far in his career, and to think about him not wearing a Giants uniform is different.

"But I think it can be great for him, getting to a smaller city where there's just not as many distractions, he can focus on ball and really let his talents do the speaking for him. He's with that group with [Jarvis] Landry, again they went to college together, I think, so that could be a great, great combination with a rising quarterback [in Baker Mayfield] as well."

The trade came less than one year after Beckham signed a record-setting five-year, $95 million extension with the New York Giants. Instead of continuing to try to build around the wideout, the Giants used him as an asset to help fill out a roster that featured numerous holes.

Now, Beckham will be reunited with former LSU Tigers teammate Jarvis Landry and be catching passes from 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.

Beckham has recorded four 1,000-plus yards in his first five seasons, with the lone exception coming during an injury-shortened 2017 campaign. While he has just nine touchdowns over the past two seasons, he recorded double-digit touchdowns in each of his first three years.

While the 2014 first-round pick thrived on the big stage in New York, Cleveland figures to offer fewer off-field distractions. Fitzgerald seems to believe Beckham is poised for big things with his new team.