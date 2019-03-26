2019 NBA Free Agency: Top Players and Latest Salary-Cap Info for Each Team

John Hefti/Associated Press

The NBA season is in its final sprint toward the end of the regular season, and then the competition hits a new level once the playoffs start.

There are many questions that will be answered during the postseason, including whether the Golden State Warriors can make it three NBA titles in a row, whether the Denver Nuggets are a true threat in the Western Conference, and if the Milwaukee Bucks build off their regular season and dominate in the playoffs.

There are many other issues that will be decided involving the Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics.

Once they are all answered and a champion has been decided, it's time to start looking ahead to 2019-20. The NBA Draft and free agency will take center stage

Free agency will feature some of the biggest names in the league who are coming to the end of their contractual obligations when the 2018-19 season closes.

In this piece, we look at some of the key players who are likely to be pursued and the cap space each team has at this point.

Here's the team-by-team list of players who will be free agents this summer, per ESPN.com.

Here's a look at six of the biggest names who will be on the market.

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant has a player option to become a free agent, and he could stay with the Warriors or find out what he is worth on the market.

The 30-year-old is one of the most decorated players in the league with one MVP award, two NBA Finals MVPs and a pair of All-Star game MVPs.

Durant is averaging 26.8 points this season for the Warriors and connecting on 51.2 percent of his shots from the field as well as 88.4 percent of his free throws. His career average is 27.1 ppg and connecting on 49.2 percent of his shots.

Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving gave an indication he would stay with the Celtics at the start of the season, but as the year progressed, he changed his tone and said he was going to do what is best for his career when he spoke with New York reporters.

The 27-year-old is expected to say no to the $21.3 million option he has at the end of the season and become a free agent.

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Thompson has been a team player throughout his run with the Warriors, seemingly playing a secondary role to Stephen Curry and Durant throughout his tenure, at least from an outside perspective.

It's clear how important the 29-year-old has been to the Warriors' success, both as an offensive force and with his remarkable effort on defense. He is clearly one of the best all-around players in the league.

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

The Raptors gambled by trading Kawhi Leonard after he played just nine games last season during his controversial final year with the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard, 27, is averaging 27.2 point and 7.5 rebounds this season, and he has helped the Raptors hold down first place in the Atlantic Division and the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks. Both of those figures are career highs.

Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia 76ers

While Durant, Irving Thompson and Leonard have been superstars throughout their careers and have been players of some privilege, Jimmy Butler is more of a self-made star who has improved throughout his career.

The 29-year-old was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bulls when he was selected in 2011, but he was the 30th pick. Jimmy Buckets averaged 2.6 ppg his first year, 8.6 in his second year 13.1 in his third.

He began a streak of four straight years averaging 20.0 points or more in 2014-15, and he has been an All-Star four times in his career.

The Sixers would love to bring Butler back, but he appears poised to attack free agency.

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Kemba Walker is a prime-time scorer and the face of the Hornets. He has been an All-Star the past three years, and he is averaging a career-high 25.0 points while handing out 5.8 assists per game this season.

The 28-year-old enjoys playing for the Hornets, but he could be tempted to play for an organization that can be a force in the playoffs.

Salary Cap

We use the salary-cap website Spotrac as our source, and we list the category of "Practical Cap Space" below. While the figures are bound to change as team members get cut or sign new contracts, here's a look at where each NBA team stands as of March 25.

1. New York Knicks, $72,910,109

2. Los Angeles Clippers, $59,661,930

3. Brooklyn Nets, $54,649,410

4. Dallas Mavericks, $52,157,844

5. Atlanta Hawks, $52,073,878

6. Indiana Pacers, $48,834,149

7. Los Angeles Lakers, $43,189,205

8. Philadelphia 76ers, $41,237,262

9. Sacramento Kings, $37,218,991

10. Phoenix Suns, $25,243,822

11. Chicago Bulls, $23,827,083

12. Orlando Magic, $22,131,567

13. New Orleans Pelicans, $16,872,054

14. Utah Jazz, $16,780,097

15. San Antonio Spurs, $8,976,268

16. Charlotte Hornets, $6,210,751

17. Milwaukee Bucks, $5,058,352

18. Washington Wizards, $-166,400

19. Minnesota Timberwolves, $-3,405,003

20. Detroit Pistons, $-8,729,154

21. Memphis Grizzlies, $-10,881,408

22. Denver Nuggets, $-11,703,771

23. Houston Rockets, $-12,891,608

24. Golden State Warriors, $-13,414,656

25. Boston Celtics, $-14,291,171

26. Toronto Raptors, $-23,076,191

27. Portland Trail Blazers, $-23,598,643

28. Cleveland Cavaliers, $-27,632,768

29. Miami Heat, $-27,658,942

30. Oklahoma City Thunder, $-39,568,211