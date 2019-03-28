Predicting 2019 NBA Playoff Breakout Stars

2 of 5

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs will go as far as LaMarcus Aldridge's mid-post game takes them, but several relative unknowns will find themselves thrust into the spotlight alongside him.

From the unsung starting trio of Derrick White, Bryn Forbes and Jakob Poeltl, someone is going to make a significant impact. The pick here is White, a defense-first point guard who, in his second NBA season, is already a surefire addition to the Spurs' long history of player-development success stories.

White seems incapable of forcing a bad shot, and though much of his reserved offensive play is that of a game-manager, his work on the other end of the floor is entirely different. There, he's a game-destroyer.

As nasty of a shot-blocker as you'll find at the point, White is somehow both disruptive and rock-solid in his approach. He and Jrue Holiday are the only guards to block six shots in a game this year. Holiday, of course, enjoyed his own defense-fueled coming-out party in last season's playoffs when he stifled Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in a first-round upset.

White's on-ball defense is sturdy, driven by quick feet and long arms. Away from the play, he's an opportunistic thief, ranking in the 79th percentile in steal rate at his position.

More than anything, he imparts a sense of control. When he's on the floor, everything San Antonio does just works better.

"He has been spectacular," head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters. "Everything he's done has been off the charts, and I couldn't be more thrilled for him."

San Antonio is 7-8 with White out of the lineup, and its defensive rating when he's on the floor would rank in the league's top five. When he sits, the Spurs get stops at a rate well below the league average. Tasked with running an offense and guarding the opponent's most threatening scorer at the 1, 2 or 3, White will be on center stage in a first-round matchup that could include Stephen Curry, James Harden or Damian Lillard.

Expect him to hold his own, and then some.